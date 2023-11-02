Harry Smith given the nod to partner George Williams for England with more injuries confirmed

Harry Smith has retained his England spot and looks set to partner George Williams in the halves for the final test match against Tonga in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Head coach Shaun Wane has named his final 19-player squad that also includes Wigan’s Grand Final winning forward Tyler Dupree for the first time this series.

The 23-year-old made his international debut in the 64-0 mid-season win over France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Williams will play after serving his two-match suspension and replaces Mikey Lewis in the squad, with the Hull KR star having enjoyed a try-scoring debut during the opening win at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

England's Harry Smith being interviewed by BBC Sport after England's victory in the second match of the England v Tonga test series at the John Smith Stadium

Toby King misses out through an ankle injury, while Victor Radley has been unable to overcome a groin issue. Having been called up into the squad this week, both Morgan Smithies and Josh Thewlis have been named.

Leigh Leopards forward and 2023 Challenge Cup winner Robbie Mulhern is in line to earn his first England cap since 2018.

Wigan skipper Liam Farrell drops out with Tommy Makinson ruled out with a wrist injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Wane said: “I’m really pleased to be able to give everyone who was named in my original squad the opportunity to feature in this series. Robbie, Tyler and Ben have all had impressive seasons at club level and deserve their call-up into the side for this final game against Tonga.

“It’s great to be able to welcome George back into the fold as England captain. Mikey [Lewis] has been brilliant in the opening two games, but I had always said George would come back in once his suspension was served.

“I’m really confident that the squad I’ve selected can get the job done and finish the series in style in front of a packed house in Leeds.”