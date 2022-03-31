Harry Smith kicks a late drop goal to give Wigan Warriors a narrow 19-18 victory over Hull FC

With the scores level, the scrum half stood up to add the winning point for Matty Peet’s side.

Jai Field once again produced a strong performance, as he went over for a brace, while the game marked Bevan French’s return to action.

Wigan broke the deadlock after only four minutes, as Field dived over in the right corner for the opener.

Harry Smith scored a late drop goal for Wigan

They continued to look strong throughout the early stages, putting pressure on the visitors.

This eventually resulted in a penalty in front of the posts, which Zak Hardaker successfully converted, after missing the conversion for the first try.

The first moment of worry for Wigan came as Liligiifo Sao blocked a kick forward and picked up the loose ball with plenty of space in front of him.

However, the prop quickly turned on the breaks to look for support from his teammates, knowing he didn’t have the pace to outrun Field.

Jake Connor was arguably lucky to stay on the pitch, as he collected the ball in the air with his leg high and extended forwards as Ollie Partington ran towards him.

Towards the end of the half, Hull started to take control.

Luke Gale initially came close, but just couldn’t successfully keep hold of the ball as he saw sight of the line.

They didn’t have to wait too much longer for their try, as space opened up on the left side in the 34th minute for Adam Swift to cross the line.

A second quickly followed, as Danny Houghton finished off a well worked move to give his side a 12-6 lead at the break.

At the start of the second half, Bevan French made his return to action, receiving a huge applause from the home fans, as he replaced Liam Marshall on the wing.

Another player who had made his way off the bench for Wigan was Ethan Havard, who went other to level the scores eight minutes after the restart, as he powered through a gap in the Hull defence.

The visitors started to re-apply some pressure onto the Warriors line, which eventually resulted in a try just before the hour mark.

Space appeared for Chris Satae, who dove over the line to put his side back in front.

They didn’t lead for long, as Field was once again on hand with his deadly pace, as he cut through Hull defence with an excellent run.

Hardaker successfully added the extras to set up a tight ending to the game.

As the game headed into the final moments, both teams produced failed drop goal attempts. A weak Harry Smith effort, was followed by one from one from Gale.

The Wigan man did get a second attempt, which he made count, as he successfully struck it over the posts.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zak Hardaker, John Bateman, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Bevan French, Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard.

Tries: Field (4,’ 65’), Havard (47’)

Conversions: Hardaker (2/3)

Penalties: Hardaker (1/1)

Drop goal: Smith (78’)

Hull FC: Jake Connor, Darnell McIntosh, Mitieli Vulikijapani, Josh Griffin, Adam Swift, Josaia Lovodua, Luke Gale, Liligiifo Sao, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Manu Ma’u, Jordan Lane.

Interchanges: Jack Brown, Jordan Johnstone, Brad Fash, Connor Wynne.

Tries: Swift (34’), Houghton (38’), Satae (59’)