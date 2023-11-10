Harry Smith looking to take extra leadership skills into Wigan camp following England triumph

Harry Smith could be a future Wigan Warriors captain in the making - and the Grand Final winning half-back says he relished the opportunity to help lead England to a whitewash over Tonga.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Smith, 23, was voted as the player of the series over the likes of star international team-mates Tom Johnstone, Elliott Whitehead and John Bateman.

He assisted two tries in the 26-4 third victory at Headingley Stadium against Kristian Woolf’s Tonga, including a mesmerising cross-field kick to provide Harry Newman with his first four-pointer on the international stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster surpassed 500 Super League points during the 2023 season, and kicked every attempt at goal during the play-offs, including seven in the 42-12 semi-final sucess over Hull KR and three at Old Trafford in the 10-2 triumph against Catalans Dragons.

England v Tonga - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Harry Smith

He continued his ultra-reliable kicking into the end-of-season series against a star-studded opposition, converting 22 of England’s 62 points across the three matches – with the Pacific Islanders having only registered 26 altogether themselves.

The Widnes-born playmaker stood out among a young back-line that included 22-year-old Jack Welsby and Hull KR star Mikey Lewis, also 22, leading with his game management and pinpoint in-play kicks.

“I’ve gained more confidence and knowledge thanks to playing test rugby and big game rugby,” Smith said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last six weeks, every game has been massive and I think that is really going to help me, especially leading Wigan and passing on that knowledge to people around me and the young lads coming through.

Harry Smith & Isaiya Katoa swap shirts at the end of the game

“As a seven, you’re the leader of the team and you’ve got to orchestrate what goes on.

“I have to take that on and do it to the best of my ability. I’m definitely looking to take that into Wigan.”

Smith received more than 50% of the votes in Leeds to claim the Nan Halafihi Medal, having also been one vote short of the Harry Sunderland Trophy at the home of Manchester United, with team-mate and centre Jake Wardle winning the man of the match award during Super League’s showcase event in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although admitting he hasn’t thought about long-term goals of captaining the club, Smith aims to take his extra leadership skills back into the camp ahead of 2024 under head coach Matt Peet.

“If it happens, it happens. It’s not something I’m aiming for at the moment,” Smith said.

"We have a leadership group that supports the captain, Willie Isa and Mike Cooper, for example. But there’s lads looking to step up now, and that’s what I want to continue doing.”

Having won his first official England cap in the 64-0 mid-season win over France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Smith did not miss a single fixture during Wigan’s 2023 success with 32 appearances, also winning the League Leaders’ Shield, with four tries and 22 assists in Super League.

“I’m looking forward to trying to get a sun tan and getting a rest,” he joked.