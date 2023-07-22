Harry Smith states the current Wigan Warriors squad want to create their own Challenge Cup history

Hull KR stand between Matty Peet’s side and a place in the final at Wembley on August 12.

Smith provided the assist for Liam Marshall’s deciding try at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year, as well as scoring one of his one, to help the Warriors win the competition for a 20th time.

On the prospect of reaching the final again, he said: “Being 80 minutes from Wembley is really exciting for the team and the club as a whole.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to and hopefully we can get on the right side of it.

“Winning it last year was a great experience. It demonstrated how much the Challenge Cup means to the team, with the energy and the effort that goes into trying to go all the way.

“Hopefully it’s a game that people in Wigan will talk about for years to come.

“Doing it with the lads who came through the academy with me was extra-special, it was just a great occasion all round.

“It’s nice to look back and know you had some involvement in helping the team get the win, so hopefully I can do that again in this semi-final.

“We want to create our own history now and go back-to-back.

“Not many teams get the chance to do that, so it’d be massive for us.

“I’ve never had the chance to play at Wembley before so that’s another motivation on its own.”

Smith knows the Warriors face a stern test from Hull KR in the semi-final at Headingley, but hopes they will be able to create another special occasion for the fans in cherry and white.

“They’ve beat us and we’ve beat them,” he added.

“In the Challenge Cup it’s about who shows up on the day.

“We know they’ll be at their best when it comes to game time.

“Hopefully it’ll be a good atmosphere.