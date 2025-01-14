Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill has laid out his goals for the forthcoming campaign, admitting that he wants to play in more ‘big games’ for the reigning champions after 16 appearances across the Grand Slam winning year.

The 21-year-old had his first taste of a finals encounter as he featured from the interchange bench in the World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers in February, impressing the likes of Wigan and England icon Sam Tomkins after a fine display against some of the NRL’s biggest names, such as 2023 IRL Golden Boot winner James Fisher-Harris and fellow New Zealand international Moses Leota.

He made his first and only start to date shortly after in the 40-12 hammering over rivals Leigh Leopards in April - and after an impressive pre-season so far, the Cumbrian-born forward is eyeing up an even bigger personal year for the Cherry and Whites.

Harvie Hill in pre-season training

Hill said: “2025 was a good year, one I didn’t expect. Obviously playing in a big game like the World Club Challenge, but you want more from yourself year-on-year, and this year I want that.

“I want to play big games, I want to play more minutes. I’d be at the wrong club if I didn’t want to play in those big games - so that’s the goal.”

The Warriors arguably have the strongest front-row pack in the game with the likes of Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard, Liam Byrne, Tyler Dupree and Patrick Mago. And Hill admits that the competitive nature at Robin Park is bringing the best out of each other as he pushes to claim his own regular spot in the match day 17.

“It’s a really good group of middles. We’re all good mates, and training is really competitive. We want the best for each other,” Hill continued.

Harvie Hill has made 32 appearances for Wigan Warriors to date

“You look at them boys, and you think you’ve got to lift your game. You’ve got to be strong and you’ve got to be faster, which is motivation for us younger lads.”

Matt Peet’s Warriors open their pre-season schedule on Sunday against Sean Long’s Oldham at Boundary Park, with a strong forward pack expected to feature against the Championship outfit.