England star Herbie Farnworth is helped from the field in the Dolphins' NRL match against New Zealand Warriors

England bosses face a nervy wait to learn the extent of a hamstring injury suffered by key man Herbie Farnworth, who was forced from the field whilst in NRL action over the weekend.

After making a break midway through the first half of the Dolphins’ 20-18 win over New Zealand Warriors on Friday, Farnworth went down to the ground clutching his hamstring, and he was then helped off the field by the Dolphins’ medical staff.

Speaking after the match, Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf said the initial prognosis is at least four to six weeks on the sidelines for Farnworth, who will go for scans to determine the severity of the injury.

"It's obviously a hamstring, it's going to be some sort of period," Woolf said.

"How bad it is, we don't quite know yet. It's not a strain, so it's going to be at least four or six weeks.”

England head coach Shaun Wane will be hoping that the scans come back positive for Burnley native Farnworth, with England’s opening Ashes Test match against Australia being just under 12 weeks away at Wembley Stadium on October 25.

A fit and available Farnworth would probably be one of the first names on Wane’s teamsheet, given he is regarded as one of the best centres in the world at the moment.

Farnworth, who played his junior rugby for Newton Storm and Wigan St Patricks before making the move to Australia, has 12 tries and nine assists to his name in 19 appearances for the Dolphins this season.