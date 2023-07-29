Here are some of the best photos from Wigan Warriors' victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough
Wigan Warriors claimed a 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST
Tyler Dupree was among the scorers for Matty Peet’s side, with the prop marking his debut with the try.
Meanwhile, Abbas Miski crossed for a hat-trick, as the Warriors bounced back from last week’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR.
Here are some of the best photos from the game:
