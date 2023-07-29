News you can trust since 1853
Here are some of the best photos from Wigan Warriors' victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough

Wigan Warriors claimed a 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST

Tyler Dupree was among the scorers for Matty Peet’s side, with the prop marking his debut with the try.

Meanwhile, Abbas Miski crossed for a hat-trick, as the Warriors bounced back from last week’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR.

Here are some of the best photos from the game:

Wigan Warriors fans with Tyler Dupree

1. The debutant

Wigan Warriors fans with Tyler Dupree Photo: Dean Williams

Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill pose for a photo with two young fans

2. Junior and Harvie

Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill pose for a photo with two young fans Photo: Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors fans outside the DW Stadium.

3. Fans outside the ground

Wigan Warriors fans outside the DW Stadium. Photo: Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors fans outside the DW Stadium.

4. Young supports

Wigan Warriors fans outside the DW Stadium. Photo: Dean Williams

