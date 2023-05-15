Here is how Wigan Warriors have performed in their last 12 Challenge Cup campaigns- in pictures

Wigan Warriors get their Challenge Cup campaign underway this weekend.
The fixture is being broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).
Here is how Wigan have performed in their last 12 Challenge Cup campaigns:
1. 2022- Winners
Wigan claimed their 20th Challenge Cup with a 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liam Marshall's late winning try will be a moment fans will remember for years to come. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. 2021- Quarter-finals
The Warriors were knocked out in the quarter-finals back in 2021, following a 20-10 loss to Hull FC at Headingley. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. 2020- Semi-finals
Wigan reached the semi-finals in 2020, but were beaten 26-12 by eventual winners Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
4. 2019- Sixth round
The Warriors failed to progress from the sixth round back in 2019, as they were defeated 26-24 by Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com