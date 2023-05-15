News you can trust since 1853
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Here is how Wigan Warriors have performed in their last 12 Challenge Cup campaigns- in pictures

Wigan Warriors get their Challenge Cup campaign underway this weekend.

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th May 2023, 16:00 BST

Matty Peet’s side travel to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos, as all 12 Super League clubs enter the competition.

The fixture is being broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Here is how Wigan have performed in their last 12 Challenge Cup campaigns:

Wigan claimed their 20th Challenge Cup with a 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liam Marshall's late winning try will be a moment fans will remember for years to come.

1. 2022- Winners

Wigan claimed their 20th Challenge Cup with a 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liam Marshall's late winning try will be a moment fans will remember for years to come. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Warriors were knocked out in the quarter-finals back in 2021, following a 20-10 loss to Hull FC at Headingley.

2. 2021- Quarter-finals

The Warriors were knocked out in the quarter-finals back in 2021, following a 20-10 loss to Hull FC at Headingley. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan reached the semi-finals in 2020, but were beaten 26-12 by eventual winners Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

3. 2020- Semi-finals

Wigan reached the semi-finals in 2020, but were beaten 26-12 by eventual winners Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The Warriors failed to progress from the sixth round back in 2019, as they were defeated 26-24 by Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

4. 2019- Sixth round

The Warriors failed to progress from the sixth round back in 2019, as they were defeated 26-24 by Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

