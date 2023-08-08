News you can trust since 1853
Here's how Wigan Warriors' matchday 17 could look in 2024- in pictures

Wigan Warriors have already started to plan ahead for the 2024 campaign.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

The club has announced four new signings for next season, while one player has already arrived for the remainder of this year.

As well as this, they have also confirmed the long-term futures of a number of current players.

Here is how the Warriors’ matchday 17 could look in 2024:

Jai Field has been one of the standout players in Super League in the last couple of years.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has been one of the standout players in Super League in the last couple of years. Photo: Bernard Platt

Abbas Miski has become one of the first names on the team sheet with his form this season.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski has become one of the first names on the team sheet with his form this season. Photo: Bernard Platt

Adam Keighran will join the Warriors from Catalans Dragons in 2024.

3. Adam Keighran

Adam Keighran will join the Warriors from Catalans Dragons in 2024. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle has been impressive for Wigan in his first season at the DW Stadium.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle has been impressive for Wigan in his first season at the DW Stadium. Photo: Bernard Platt

