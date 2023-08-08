Here's how Wigan Warriors' matchday 17 could look in 2024- in pictures
Wigan Warriors have already started to plan ahead for the 2024 campaign.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST
The club has announced four new signings for next season, while one player has already arrived for the remainder of this year.
As well as this, they have also confirmed the long-term futures of a number of current players.
Here is how the Warriors’ matchday 17 could look in 2024:
Page 1 of 5