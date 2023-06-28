The Standish High year nine team has the opportunity to repeat last year’s heroics, after successfully making its way back to the National Finals for the second time running.

The youngsters booked their place in the final after a hard-fought 16-14 win over Great Sankey in the semis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will face Bridgewater High School from Warrington at the Kingston Park Stadium, Newcastle on Friday July 7 and the school hopes to receive donations that can go towards travel costs and kit.

The year 9 rugby team at Standish High hope to go one step further and claim the National title on July 7.

With a goal of £2,000 the page has already received more than £850 in donations from the public to help make the experience an unforgettable one for all the players.

A school spokesman said: “We’ve got a great bunch of lads who are really good at rugby and we’ve got a couple of superstars.

"Last year was a very interesting one in what was a draw, and the first time that I’m aware of where the trophy was shared. Last year they were joint national champions and this year they’re looking at going that yard further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any donations are going to a good cause and will make a memorable experience for the boys. It’s memory-making for these lads whether they turn professional or not.”

The team, along with the school’s year 8 side, also tasted success at the Wigan and Leigh school rugby finals held at Robin Park earlier this month.