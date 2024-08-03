Highly-rated Wigan Warriors youngster to gain valuable experience with League 1 loan move confirmed

Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Ratchford will gain some valuable experience following a loan agreement with League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets.

The hooker makes the move on a deal for the remainder of 2024.

The former Wigan St Judes amateur signed his first contract with Wigan’s scholarship programme in 2021, and had an impressive 2023 campaign for the club’s academy side as he scored 11 tries in as many matches.

Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Ratchford has joined Rochdale Hornets on loan

His displays at club level earned an England Academy call-up in 2023, in addition to being named in Lancashire's Academy Origin squad.

Rochdale Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “We are delighted to add Tom to the group for the remainder of the 2024 Betfred League 1 season.

“He is highly thought of by the coaching team at Wigan, and his performances in the Super League reserves competition earned an England Academy call up-in 2023.

"Tom will add further strength and depth to Gary Thornton’s dummy half options for the business end of the campaign.”

