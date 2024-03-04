Hindley ARLFC to host spectacular 2024 kit launch and sponsors night with special guest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, which will take place on Wednesday, March 6 at The Edge Conferencing Centre, will showcase a stunning array of 19 new kits, made possible through the unwavering support of an incredible 118 sponsors - and extends the club’s partnership with O’Neills to 12 years.

More than 900 club players, supporters, sponsors and esteemed guests are expected to be in attendance, including Wigan boss and ex-Hindley player Peet, who will share his thoughts on grassroots rugby league and his junior club.

Matt Peet will be a special guest at Hindley ARLFC's 2024 launch night

Paul Deacon, Andy Ackers, Alex Gerrard, Ryan Brierley, Sam Powell and Tommy Makinson all played for the Wigan-based community club during their junior days.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest collection of kits and express our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors for their unwavering support," said Barry Taylor, chairman of Hindley ARLFC.

"Their generosity enables us to continue our mission of fostering talent and promoting the values of sportsmanship and teamwork within our community.

“We look forward to an unforgettable evening of camaraderie and celebration.”

The club has also teased a big surprise for their members, with the night more than just a platform for unveiling the kits; it will represent a celebration of unity, camaraderie, and the enduring spirit of grassroots sports.