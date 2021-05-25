How fans reacted on social media to George Williams' NRL exit

George Williams has left Canberra

Wigan and Warrington have been linked with him - here is how these fans reacted on social media...

@Krisconvery: Would welcome George Williams back at Wigan but can’t help feel it would be good for RL if he went to Wire. Genuinely improve them and give some edge to the fixture. I miss the days of Sean Long versus Wigan.

@MichaelPBooth1: Absolutely must bring him back to Wigan. Play him with Hastings and Harry has a year of learning before stepping up next year. That’s unless Jacko goes to West’s earlier than planned?

@AlexG6: Now I’m not one for rumours, but I’ve just seen Kris Radlinski navigating a brand new narrow boat out of Crooke Marina towards Ince.

@adamtaylorwwrl: As much as I’d love to see him sign back at Wigan I just have a horrible feeling

@Staurt_D_Taylor: I’d really struggle to see where he would fit in for 2021. I’d be disappointed if Smith loses game time.

@therealsteavis: Heavy stuff with George Williams seemingly refusing to train!