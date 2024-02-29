How the Speaker honoured Wigan Warriors record-equalling win in the House of Commons
Sir Lindsay Hoyle honoured Wigan Warriors in the House of Commons following the club’s record-equalling World Club Challenge victory.
The 31st President of the Rugby Football League, appointed in December 2022 to succeed Clare Balding, Sir Lindsay Hoyle wore a Warriors tie this week at the House of Commons.
A Warrington fan, he was present at a sold-out DW Stadium on Saturday as Matt Peet’s squad claimed a 16-12 win over Penrith Panthers to lift the club’s fifth title – matching the record of NRL giants Sydney Roosters.