How Wigan Warriors could line-up in 2024, including new loose forward
Here’s how we think Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors could line-up for the 2024 Super League season.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:04 GMT
The Super League champions have added six new additions ahead of next season, including former Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming and England international Luke Thompson.
Adam Keighran, Tiaki Chan, Sam Walters and Sam Eseh have also signed, with Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies, Toby King, Cade Cust and Iain Thornley all departing the first team.
Logan Astley and Kieran Tyrer have also left to join Sean Long’s Oldham.
