Wigan players celebrates with the Super League trophy.Wigan players celebrates with the Super League trophy.
Wigan players celebrates with the Super League trophy.

How Wigan Warriors could line-up in 2024, including new loose forward

Here’s how we think Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors could line-up for the 2024 Super League season.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:04 GMT

The Super League champions have added six new additions ahead of next season, including former Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming and England international Luke Thompson.

Adam Keighran, Tiaki Chan, Sam Walters and Sam Eseh have also signed, with Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies, Toby King, Cade Cust and Iain Thornley all departing the first team.

Logan Astley and Kieran Tyrer have also left to join Sean Long’s Oldham.

1. Jai Field scored 19 tries in 25 appearances in 2023

. Photo: Dean Williams

2. Having been given his first chance of the year in Round 7 against Leigh, Abbas Miski didn't miss a game for Warriors

. Photo: Dean Williams

3. Grand Finalist with Catalans, Adam Keighran will replace Toby King in the centres

. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

4. Jake Wardle was one of Wigan's players of the season in 2023 with 16 tries in 31 appearances, as well as the Harry Sunderland Trophy

. Photo: Bernard Platt

