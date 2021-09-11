Hull FC 0 Wigan Warriors 10: Adrian Lam's side secure fourth spot

Zak Hardaker goes over for a try

Jake Bibby and Zak Hardaker went over within 10 minutes of each other to help their side return to winning ways.

It means Adrian Lam’s side will now play at the DW Stadium in their opening game of the playoffs - though they finish the regular season at home against Catalans on Friday.

This game, switched from its original Friday evening slot at a week's notice, was locked 0-0 at half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manu Ma’u had the earliest opportunity of the afternoon but was held up by the Wigan defence as he looked to ground the ball.

The Warriors had a few half chances as well, with a Harry Smith kick just a bit too powerful for the chasing Hardaker to get on the end of.

Apart from that, the first half was starved of action, with neither set of fans having anything to get excited over.

After the break, Hull came out looking like the livelier team, as Wigan needed to remain firm on the left side.

Lam’s side were also more threatening in attack, with Bateman stopped just short of the line as he attempted to force his way through.

The Warriors didn’t have to wait too much longer to get the opener, as Bibby collected a superb kick by Jackson Hastings to scramble over the try line.

Hardaker couldn’t add the extras, leaving the score at 0-4 after 53 minutes.

The full-back soon made amends, as he added his name to the scoresheet just after the hour mark.

Despite pressure from the Hull defence and a collision with the post, Hardaker was able to chase through a kick to ground the ball.

He also successfully converted, to extend the lead to 0-10. Hull did have a chance to pull one back, but the refs whistle stopped Vulikjapani in his tracks, as Wigan finished the game with a clean sheet.

Wigan Warriors: Zak Hardaker, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Jackson Hastings, Morgan Smithies, John Bateman, Liam Farrell, Oliver Partington,

Sam Powell, Brad Singleton. Interchanges: Liam Byrne, Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Bibby (53’), Hardaker (63’)

Conversions: Hardaker (1/2).

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Mitieli Vulikjapani, Mahe Fonua, Carlos Tuimavave, Bureta Faraimo, Jake Connor, Marc Sneyd, Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Chris Satae, Cameron Scott, Andre

Savelio, Manu Ma’u.

Interchanges: Brad Flash, Jordan Lane, Ben McNamara, Connor Wynne