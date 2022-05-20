Hull FC V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants, and head into the Challenge Cup final on the back of a victory.

A number of players return to the Warriors squad for this week’s game, after being rested last week following a short turnaround.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on Hull FC on Saturday afternoon

Hull FC have won seven of their opening 12 Super League games so far this season, and currently sit fifth in the table.

Last time out they were defeated 24-10 by St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but prior to that they had enjoyed a three match unbeaten run.

Their biggest win in that period was a 48-12 victory over Toulouse at the MKM Stadium, with two players claiming hat-tricks.

The Coach:

Brett Hodgson took over his current role at Hull FC last year, but had previously done other work for the club.

As a player he was a New South Wales State of Origin representative, starting at fullback.

His career on the field also saw him play for Western Suburbs, Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

Key Men:

Darnell McIntosh is Hull’s top scorer so far this season, with seven tries under his belt.

Meanwhile, Jake Connor is the true danger man, with 17 assists, as he leads the way in Super League.

Previous Meeting:

It was a narrow contest when the two teams met at the DW Stadium back in March.

Jai Field claimed a brace, while Ethan Havard was also on the scoresheet for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Adam Swift, Danny Houghton and Chris Satae all went over for Hull.

In the end, a 78th minute drop-goal by Harry Smith gave Peet’s side the victory.

Final Thoughts:

Hull FC will certainly provide a stern test for the Warriors, but that’s exactly the kind of game they will need.

Brett Hodgson’s side have a good blend of big powerful bodies and skilful players who are unable to unlock any defence.