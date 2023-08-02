Hull KR announce 21-man squad- with Wigan Warriors set to face heavily rotated side
Willie Peters has made 13 changes to the 21-man squad that was named for the Robins’ last outing against Castleford Tigers.
Ethan Ryan, Tom Opacic, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matt Parcell, George King, Kane Linnett, Elliot Minchella, Jez Litten, Rhys Kennedy, James Batchelor, Mikey Lewis, Sam Luckley and Brad Schneider all drop out.
Academy products Lennie Ellis, Leo Tennison and Louix Gorman are set for their Hull KR debuts, while Harvey Horne, Harvey Reynolds and Owen Maull are included in the squad for the first time.
Dean Hadley will captain the Robins, as he returns to action after missing the last two games through HIA protocols.
Here is the full Hull KR squad:
Matty Storton
Jimmy Keinhorst
Rowan Milnes
Dean Hadley
Louis Senior
Luis Johnson
Yusuf Aydin
Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
Zach Fishwick
Connor Barley
Corey Hall
Jack Walker
Lennie Ellis
Leo Tennison
Louix Gorman
César Rougé
Isaac Shaw
Luke Thomas
Harvey Horne
Harvey Reynolds
Owen Maull