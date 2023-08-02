News you can trust since 1853
Hull KR announce 21-man squad- with Wigan Warriors set to face heavily rotated side

Wigan Warriors are set to face a heavily rotated Hull KR side in this Friday’s game at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read

Willie Peters has made 13 changes to the 21-man squad that was named for the Robins’ last outing against Castleford Tigers.

Ethan Ryan, Tom Opacic, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matt Parcell, George King, Kane Linnett, Elliot Minchella, Jez Litten, Rhys Kennedy, James Batchelor, Mikey Lewis, Sam Luckley and Brad Schneider all drop out.

Academy products Lennie Ellis, Leo Tennison and Louix Gorman are set for their Hull KR debuts, while Harvey Horne, Harvey Reynolds and Owen Maull are included in the squad for the first time.

Willie PetersWillie Peters
Willie Peters
Dean Hadley will captain the Robins, as he returns to action after missing the last two games through HIA protocols.

Here is the full Hull KR squad:

Matty Storton

Jimmy Keinhorst

Rowan Milnes

Dean Hadley

Louis Senior

Luis Johnson

Yusuf Aydin

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

Zach Fishwick

Connor Barley

Corey Hall

Jack Walker

Lennie Ellis

Leo Tennison

Louix Gorman

César Rougé

Isaac Shaw

Luke Thomas

Harvey Horne

Harvey Reynolds

Owen Maull

