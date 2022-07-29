Hull KR coach Danny McGuire jokes he'd like to borrow some players off Wigan Warriors amid injury crisis

His side entered the game against Wigan Warriors with 16 first-team players missing, with their woes worsening during the 46-4 defeat at the DW Stadium.

McGuire states he jokingly asked Matty Peet after the match if he could borrow some of his players for the upcoming weeks.

He said: “I honestly don’t know what to say about it, if you don’t laugh you’ll cry. I’m trying my best to remain as positive as possible.

Danny McGuire

"I’m not far off playing, but it’s too late to get registered. When it rains it pours.

"We had a sub left at the end, but I didn’t want to risk George (King) by bringing him on, I also told Matt Parcell to stand on the wing so he didn’t get injured either, but he didn’t listen.

"I was just trying to protect them.

"Everyone is in the same boat. Castleford were struggling to field a team, Paul Rowley sent me a really nice message saying he’s been struggling.

“I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for us, but I wouldn’t mind a few of Matty Peet players, I said before could he lend us a few.

"We got beat by 40 points but I was proud that the players were still scrapping away at the end. I thought to myself, we’ve got some guts and steel.