Hull KR V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Monday's game

Matty Peet’s side head into the game with second spot secured, meaning they will have a week off in the play-offs and a home semi-final.

They will be hoping to build some momentum in the final two games of the regular season, starting with the fixture at Craven Park (K.O. 3pm).

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors face Hull KR at Craven Park on Monday afternoon

Hull KR have nothing left to play for, with a spot in the play-offs out of their reach.

They head into this match on the back of three straight defeats.

The latest came on Thursday night against Wakefield, as they lost 18-6 at Belle Vue.

The Coach:

Danny McGuire is currently in charge on an interim basis.

The retired scrum-half enjoyed an illustrious playing career, winning eight Super Leagues, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his time with Leeds Rhinos.

He finished his time on the pitch with the Robins, before taking on a number of coaching roles with the club.

Previous Meetings:

The two teams started their seasons against each other at Craven Park back in February.

Jake Bibby and Liam Marshall both went over for braces, as the Warriors claimed a 24-10 win.

Jai Field was the other scorer for Peet’s side in the game.

Meanwhile, in the meeting at the DW Stadium, Wigan came away with a huge victory against an injury-hit Rovers.