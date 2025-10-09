Hull KR v Wigan Warriors: Super League Grand Final 21-man squads announced

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella (left) and Wigan Warriors skipper Liam Farrell (right) at the Grand Final media day

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors have both confirmed their 21-man squads for Saturday’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has made one change to his 21-man squad that beat St Helens in Saturday’s semi-final, with young outside-back Noah Booth replacing prop Eribe Doro.

Veteran hooker Micky McIlorum has been named in the Robins’ extended squad. The former England and Ireland international has not played for two months due to an ankle injury, but Peters said in his pre-match press conference that McIlorum will be monitored closely with a view to featuring at Old Trafford against his former club Wigan, whom he won two Super League Grand Finals with in 2010 and 2013.

Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is set for a career swan song after getting his suspension overturned in front of a tribunal, with the Kiwi icon to hang up his boots after the full-time hooter on Saturday.

Wigan boss Matt Peet has named an unchanged squad following last week’s 18-6 semi-final win over Leigh Leopards. Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, and Jack Farrimond could feature for the Warriors, having not made the matchday 17-man squad last time out.

However, you suspect it is likely that Peet will go with the same 17 that he has run with over the last two games. Homegrown prop Liam Byrne will play his final game for Wigan after almost a decade with the Warriors, with the Ireland international making the switch to Warrington Wolves for 2026 and beyond.

Hull KR: Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Micky McIlorum, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Broadbent, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Arthur Mourgue, Noah Booth.

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond.

The 2025 Super League Grand Final between Hull KR and Wigan will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday night, 6pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and + Channel.