A place at Wembley awaits either Toby or George King, who previously played with each other at amateur level for Meltham All Blacks- as well as Warrington Wolves.

Despite facing each other on numerous occasions in the past, this is set to be the biggest fixture between the two to date, with both determined to play their part for their respective teams.

“You don’t often get semi-finals that will lead to a place at Wembley, so it’s just exciting,” Toby said.

Toby and George King go head-to-head for a place at Wembley

“I don’t know who our family will be supporting. It’ll be a tough watch for them, but at least they know someone will be happy at the end of the day.

“My mum will be a nervous wreck watching.

“I want George to have a good match, while on a losing result. He’s doing well at the minute and they’re a tough side, so it’ll be a good game.

“May the best brother win. As soon as the whistle goes, it’s about doing your best to get the win.

“We’re quite respectful of each other because we’re best mates as well. I was the best man at his wedding, so neither of us would ever rub it in.

“Whoever does make it to the final, the other will be their biggest fan.

“We’ve played at amateur and high school together, we’ve been on Challenge Cup runs in the past, so it’s weird that we’re facing each other now, but I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve created a lot of memories over the years, but someone will have to have a heartbreak.”

George says he’s not thinking too much about coming up against his brother, but admits the two will share a moment after the full time whistle on Sunday.

“Every drive and every kick I’ll just be focusing on doing the little things well,” he stated.

“Even when preparing during the week, I won’t think too much about it.

“Our family is nervous, but I’ll try to put that to one side.

“We had a laugh about it when the draw was made. We’ve played against each other a couple of times, but this is the one where it’s built up the most.

“The last big occasion when I got bragging rights was in the play-offs, but this one is up there, if not surpasses it.

“I’ve been in situations where I’ve won semi-finals and it’s been fantastic, and when I’ve lost them, and it feels just as bad as losing the final.

“It’s not a nice feeling to have, so, yes, I want my brother to do well, but just not for this 80 minutes.

“For me I’m all about putting the team first, and making sure we are raring to go.

“Any animosity between me and my brother will be behind closed doors.

“We’ll certainly be having a beer afterwards, and enjoy each other’s company, because it’s still a nice occasion for the whole family- we’ll both enjoy it.