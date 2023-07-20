Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall ready for a 'fierce challenge' against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-final
The Robins missed out on a place in last year’s Challenge Cup final, after being defeated at Elland Road by Huddersfield Giants.
Kenny-Dowall is hoping the Robins can learn from that experience in this Sunday’s game at Headingley, but is wary of the threat that last year’s winners Wigan pose.
“They’re a dangerous team every time they take to the park with players like Jai (Field), Bevan (French) and Liam Marshall,” he said.
“They’ve had a lot of success as a club.
“It’s going to be a fierce challenge for us but we’re looking forward to rising to the occasion and really testing ourselves against a quality opposition.
“We’ve learnt lessons from being on a big stage last year, and knowing what it means to win these games.
“We’ll take that into this year and hopefully put in a more rounded performance to go on step further.
“After the journey we’ve been on in the last few years, it’s really fulfilling to see the club consistently being in a position to contend in these big games.
“Hopefully as a club we can sustain success over a period of time so it does become the norm.
“The Challenge Cup is a nice separate competition and does give you a break from the league.
“It’s really good seeing the fans coming out to embrace it, and we’re no different.”
The men’s semi-final at Headingley is the second part of a double-header.
Proceedings start with the women’s tie between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan- which gets underway at 2.30pm.