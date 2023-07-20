News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall ready for a 'fierce challenge' against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-final

Shaun Kenny-Dowall says Hull KR are looking forward to testing themselves against Wigan Warriors for a place at Wembley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The Robins missed out on a place in last year’s Challenge Cup final, after being defeated at Elland Road by Huddersfield Giants.

Kenny-Dowall is hoping the Robins can learn from that experience in this Sunday’s game at Headingley, but is wary of the threat that last year’s winners Wigan pose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’re a dangerous team every time they take to the park with players like Jai (Field), Bevan (French) and Liam Marshall,” he said.

Shaun Kenny-DowallShaun Kenny-Dowall
Shaun Kenny-Dowall
Most Popular

“They’ve had a lot of success as a club.

“It’s going to be a fierce challenge for us but we’re looking forward to rising to the occasion and really testing ourselves against a quality opposition.

Read More
Willie Peters discusses his history with the Challenge Cup ahead of the semi-fin...

“We’ve learnt lessons from being on a big stage last year, and knowing what it means to win these games.

“We’ll take that into this year and hopefully put in a more rounded performance to go on step further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After the journey we’ve been on in the last few years, it’s really fulfilling to see the club consistently being in a position to contend in these big games.

“Hopefully as a club we can sustain success over a period of time so it does become the norm.

“The Challenge Cup is a nice separate competition and does give you a break from the league.

“It’s really good seeing the fans coming out to embrace it, and we’re no different.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men’s semi-final at Headingley is the second part of a double-header.

Proceedings start with the women’s tie between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan- which gets underway at 2.30pm.

Related topics:Hull KRRobinsWembleyHeadingleyHuddersfield GiantsElland Road