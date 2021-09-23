"I absolutely love the place": Adrian Lam's emotional farewell from Wigan Warriors
Adrian Lam was heartbroken tonight after his hopes of a Grand Final farewell were crushed by a play-offs defeat to Leeds.
An 8-0 loss tonight brought his three-year tenure as head coach to an abrupt end.
It also signalled the end of the Wigan careers of Oliver Gildart and Jackson Hastings as they prepare to head off to the NRL with Wests Tigers.
Lam, who previously spent five years at the club - four as a player and one as a junior coach - said: "I'm absolutely gutted, the dressing room is devastated.
"I don't know what I'm going to do tomorrow because it wasn't in the plan.
"I've spent a big chunk of my life in Wigan, I absolutely love the place and I've had a great ride.
"I leave with some wonderful memories and I think the club is in a pretty good place.
"We have players leaving too, which is more important than me. We had an opportunity to finish on a fairytale.
"But we didn't get into our rhythm. We defended pretty tough but we didn't really attack the way we trained. It's been a bit like that all year with all the changes we've had to make.
"I couldn't ask more from them - they were gutsy and that's the way it ends sometimes."