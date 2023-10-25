News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Iain Thornley departs Wigan Warriors with new club confirmed

Iain Thornley has departed Wigan Warriors and has joined Wakefield Trinity ahead of their 2024 campaign under newly appointed head coach Daryl Powell.
By Josh McAllister
Published 25th Oct 2023, 19:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 20:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old returned to the DW Stadium ahead of 2022 following seven years away from the club that included stints with Hul KR, Catalans and Leigh.

He had an option for a third year in his contract but will link up with recently-relegated Wakefield, who confirmed a club takeover earlier this week by local businessman Matt Ellis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new owner’s first appointment came in the form of ex-Warrington boss Powell on a four-year deal, who has since made outside-back Thornley his first signing ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Iain Thornley.Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Iain Thornley.
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Iain Thornley.
Most Popular

On his exit, Thornley said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everybody at Wigan Warriors for the past two years – the coaching staff, the players, the fans and everyone who works behind the scenes at the club.

“To be able to be part of Wigan Warriors again and be part of winning trophies are memories that me and my family will remember forever and we are truly grateful.”

Chief executive Kris Radlinski added: “We would like to express our gratitude to Iain for his time with the Warriors. Working with him has been an absolute pleasure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite facing some unfortunate setbacks, his conduct on a daily basis has been commendable. Winning championships isn’t solely about the 17 players who wear the jerseys; it also depends on those who contribute to creating a better environment.”

Thornley made 13 appearances for the club across his second stint, hampered by injuries. He started at centre in the 2022 Challenge Cup 16-14 triumph over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Related topics:Daryl PowellWakefield TrinityWakefieldLeigh