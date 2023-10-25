Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old returned to the DW Stadium ahead of 2022 following seven years away from the club that included stints with Hul KR, Catalans and Leigh.

He had an option for a third year in his contract but will link up with recently-relegated Wakefield, who confirmed a club takeover earlier this week by local businessman Matt Ellis.

The new owner’s first appointment came in the form of ex-Warrington boss Powell on a four-year deal, who has since made outside-back Thornley his first signing ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Iain Thornley.

On his exit, Thornley said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everybody at Wigan Warriors for the past two years – the coaching staff, the players, the fans and everyone who works behind the scenes at the club.

“To be able to be part of Wigan Warriors again and be part of winning trophies are memories that me and my family will remember forever and we are truly grateful.”

Chief executive Kris Radlinski added: “We would like to express our gratitude to Iain for his time with the Warriors. Working with him has been an absolute pleasure.

“Despite facing some unfortunate setbacks, his conduct on a daily basis has been commendable. Winning championships isn’t solely about the 17 players who wear the jerseys; it also depends on those who contribute to creating a better environment.”