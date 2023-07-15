Ian Lenagan to step down as Wigan Warriors chairman and shareholder at the end of the season

The local businessman has been at the helm for the last 16 years, after buying the club from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007.

He will officially resign on November 30, with Mike Danson taking over as the Warriors’ new 100 percent owner, after being involved as a shareholder since the summer of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Professor Chris Brookes will become the new Wigan chairman, having recently been appointed as vice, following on from a 40-year career in the NHS.

Ian Lenagan

Lenagan made his first head coach appointment in late 2009, with Melbourne Storm assistant Michael Maguire named as the man to lead the club from the 2010 season.

During his time in charge Maguire won the League Leaders’ Shield, the Super League Grand Final and the Challenge Cup.

The Australian was replaced by Shaun Wane in 2012, with the former Great Britain prop also enjoying success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013 the club did the double, winning the Challenge Cup and Super League.

From there, they were victorious in two more Grand Finals (2016 and 2018), while also winning the World Club Challenge against Cronulla Sharks at the DW Stadium in 2017.

Adrian Lam navigated the Warriors through the difficult COVID years, during which time they won another League leaders Shield.

Meanwhile, Matty Peet took over in 2022 and claimed the club’s 20th Challenge Cup in his first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the last 14 years, Lenagan has worked closely with Kris Radlinski, with the former fullback progressing from rugby general Manager to executive director and to chief executive.

Alongside the silverware, another major achievement has been the club’s moving the club’s headquarters to Robin Park Arena, which has become a centre of excellence for all the teams, backroom and office staff operation under one roof for the first time.

Ian Lenagan honours with Wigan Warriors as chairman and owner:

Super League Grand Final Winner - 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018.

Super League Runners Up - 2014, 2015, 2020.

Challenge Cup Winner - 2011, 2013, 2022.

League Leaders - 2010, 2012, 2020.