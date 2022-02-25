Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson believes his team needed more resilience against Wigan Warriors

Liam Farrell scored a brace, while Jake Bibby and John Bateman were also in the scoresheet, to claim a third win in a row for Matty Peet’s side.

Watson says going forward the Giants will have to be a bit smarter in certain situations against teams like Wigan.

He said: “I thought we competed well for a large part of the game, but don’t think we showed enough resilience in the first half. Our goal line defence just wasn’t there at the start of the game, so it put us on the back foot a little bit.

Ian Watson

“We worked really hard to get back into the game and gave ourselves a shot, but bombed a couple of opportunites. We want to be a top end table team, so we need to learn how to win when we come to places like Wigan.

“We know why we’ve not come away with a win, so it is up to us to improve.”