I'll always love Wigan Warriors, says George Williams

George Williams

And he has opened up on the 'abuse' he has suffered since confirming he will be moving to another Super League club, with Warrington thought to be his likely destination.

Williams insists he has yes to sign a contract and repeated comments made in a statement released by Wigan last Friday that his decision was not based on money. The 26-year-old was released by Canberra earlier this month because he was homesick.

"I see a lot of people abusing me saying I am after the money - if I was after the money I would have stayed in the NRL," he told the Golden Point Podcast.

"It has nothing to do with that it's about a new challenge for me and I am looking for a new start.

"Wigan had first refusal. I had an honest chat with them, and said that I was happy with what I achieved at Wigan, I grew up watching them and I love them - I always did and I always will. But I think something new would be good for me, a different challenge.