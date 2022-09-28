IMG present recommendations for rugby league which includes a return to licensing in the top tier

The suggestions help to form a key part of the first phase of the agency’s 12-year strategic partnership with the sport, which was agreed earlier this year.

As well as drawing on IMG’s global expertise, the recommendations have been made following extensive consultation with key stakeholders across rugby league, including clubs, broadcasters, sponsors, media, players, representatives from the community game and international partners, as well as a survey of supporters attracting almost 20,000 responses.

The recommendations are:

Super League could see a return to licensing

Advertisement Hide Ad

A re-positioned calendar which optimises flow, narrative and engagement, incorporating regular ‘peaks’ of interest and a compelling season climax. A calendar aligned with the global game to facilitate an international window in October and incorporate a mid-season international. Participation in the top tier to be based on a range of on and off field measures, delivered through a club grading system with the aim of supporting financial sustainability and encouraging investment into clubs. ‘Category A’ clubs will be guaranteed participation in the top tier whilst ‘Category B’ clubs will be re-assessed annually with the highest-ranking clubs occupying the remaining slots in the top tier. Promotion and relegation will continue on the field of play between the second and third tiers with tier two increasingly filled with strong Category B Clubs. An expansion strategy to be developed that targets and supports the growth of the Women’s and Girls’ game, and also growth in new markets. Participation of clubs outside of the UK to be capped and with additional standards to support domestic growth. Operations to be centralised where this can maximise efficiencies and drive incremental revenue (e.g. ticketing and digital infrastructure). A new brand strategy to be introduced and aligned with the above commercial strategy.

Simon Johnson, the chair of the RFL, said: “This is a significant day in terms of setting out a new path for the sport. We have prioritised transparency, in sharing these recommendations first with clubs and then with fans through the media.

"It is very much a direction of travel in these top-line recommendations, with significant layers of detail still to be worked through.

"But these proposals contain both a recognition of the need to make significant changes to address a range of challenges facing the sport at all levels, and recommendations for those changes which have the potential to transform the approach, mood and reality of rugby league in the UK and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Davy, the chair of Super League (Europe), added: “Founded solidly on the realignment of Super League and the RFL this has been an all-encompassing process conducted by IMG, with all of the key stakeholders within the sport playing important roles in it.

"We would like to thank the clubs, broadcasters, commercial partners and supporters that have contributed to IMG’s recommendations, which set out a new future for rugby league and can take it in a bold and positive direction.

"At Super League we look forward to the next stage of this comprehensive process, working towards providing further updates that will map out the sport’s long-term future.”