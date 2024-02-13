News you can trust since 1853
In pictures: All 26 former Wigan Warriors academy players named in 2024 Super League squads

Every Super League club has confirmed their squad numbers for the 2024 season, which kicks off this Thursday with the Hull derby.
By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

The list below includes every player to have previously been a part of Wigan’s youth system and later departing, with a total of 26 players.

1. Born in Golborne, Andy Ackers joined Wigan's youth set-up aged 18 before switching to Warrington's under-19s

Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

2. Samy Kibula featured in Academy Grand Finals in 2017 and 2018 for Wigan before making his Super League debut, and will feature for Castleford in 2024

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Tom Davies scored 30 tries in 63 appearances for Wigan and played for Shevington Sharks, Orrell St James and Wigan St Pats as a youngster

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

4. Three-time Wigan Grand Final winner Michael McIlorum will play in his 18th Super League season this year

Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

