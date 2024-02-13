In pictures: All 26 former Wigan Warriors academy players named in 2024 Super League squads

The list below includes every player to have previously been a part of Wigan’s youth system and later departing, with a total of 26 players.
1. Born in Golborne, Andy Ackers joined Wigan's youth set-up aged 18 before switching to Warrington's under-19s
Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com
2. Samy Kibula featured in Academy Grand Finals in 2017 and 2018 for Wigan before making his Super League debut, and will feature for Castleford in 2024
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Tom Davies scored 30 tries in 63 appearances for Wigan and played for Shevington Sharks, Orrell St James and Wigan St Pats as a youngster
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Three-time Wigan Grand Final winner Michael McIlorum will play in his 18th Super League season this year
Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com