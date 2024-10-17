Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local sports club in Wigan is celebrating an incredible transformation of its playing surface, securing the future of the club and benefiting the community in the area.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashton Bears ARLFC, based at Bear Park in Ashton-in-Makerfield, had long struggled with an unstable pitch that was frequently waterlogged, limiting playability throughout the season. One surface was only playable for three months of the year. The club supports 25 men’s, women’s, and junior teams.

The club is now able to host two senior games simultaneously, and up to eight games in a single day. It’s also planning to go ahead with plans to create two additional women’s teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton Bears ARLFC have been boosted by new pitch transformations

The transformation was made possible thanks to the Grounds Management Association (GMA), an organisation that helps sports clubs across Wigan and the rest of the country improve their pitches.

Through the GMA’s Pitch Advisory Service, Ashton Bears received an expert assessment of its playing surface from a skilled team of regional pitch advisors, with practical advice and guidance on how to improve its pitch.

Funded by Sport England and the Football Foundation and working in association with national governing bodies, The Football Association, England and Wales Cricket Board, Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, the Pitch Advisory Service provides essential support to grassroots clubs looking to maintain and improve their pitches. Over ten years, the Pitch Advisory Service has helped improve nearly 50,000 pitches, benefiting over 12,500 sports clubs nationwide, including Ashton Bears.

Mark Webster, who helps run the club, says: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support we received, it’s transformed our facilities at Bear Park. For years, our club struggled with an unstable pitch that severely limited the use of our grounds, particularly for senior teams and during key parts of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with additional funding secured, drainage solutions will be installed at Bear Park, ensuring the club can fully utilise their pitches throughout the year.

Webster added: “Thanks to the thorough assessment and expert guidance, we’ve been able to address long-standing issues such as drainage and surface quality, which had previously held back our plans for expansion. This has not only improved the pitch conditions but also allowed us to significantly expand our capacity.

“We now have some of the most resilient pitches in the area – staying open when others have had to close. The partnership has made a huge difference to our club and the local community, ensuring that Ashton Bears ARLFC will continue to grow and thrive for many years to come.”

The GMA’s Ben Weatherall leads the Pitch Advisory Service in Wigan, he says: “Ashton Bears ARLFC is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when local clubs are given the right tools and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their commitment to improving their facilities not only supports the club but strengthens the entire community. With growing demand for playing spaces, it's more important than ever for grassroots clubs to have access to the resources they need to maintain high-quality pitches."

Clubs in Wigan seeking advice on improving their pitches can contact the Pitch Advisory Service via the Grounds Management Association website: www.thegma.org.uk/services/pitch-advisory-service

There are also free toolkits available to help volunteer grounds managers optimise their playing surface throughout the season: https://resources.thegma.org.uk/