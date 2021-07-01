Injury update on Wigan Warriors' John Bateman

John Bateman injured his ankle playing for England

The forward injured his ankle playing for England against the All Stars last week, sparking fears he could be sidelined for a long spell.

Lam said earlier this week he was waiting on scan results to assess the damage.

But he has confirmed Bateman suffered a high ankle strain and could be back in action later this month.

"It's a high ankle strain, he's in a boot for a week and once that comes off, it's more a week to week thing," said Lam.

"But it's not sindesmosis, where it's six weeks - I reckon it'll be three or four weeks."

Bateman, though, will obviously miss Sunday's Grand Final rematch with a rested St Helens as Wigan look to snap a four-game losing run, the last of those a 40-14 defeat against Warrington on Wednesday night.

Lam added: "We're doing our absolute best, I'm under no illusions what we're in for on Sunday if we don't turn up and apply ourselves with the same attitude we had (against the Wolves).

"I know the score blew out there at the end but I can't emphasise enough, from a coach's eye, things we did - which haven't been there - were certainly there, and if we keep maintaining it for the next couple of weeks, things will certainly change."