Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet in the Super League Grand Final pre-match press conference at Old Trafford

As Wigan Warriors prepare for their third straight Super League Grand Final appearance, coach Matt Peet has provided a fascinating insight into how the club are approaching the week leading into their biggest game of the season.

For Peet, who is in his fourth season as head coach of his hometown club, maintaining consistency and normality is key – even in the midst of the pressure that comes with being involved in a Grand Final.

Despite the enormity of Saturday’s showdown against Hull KR, Peet revealed that his team’s training week remains largely unchanged, bar one or two small differences, with the Warriors opting to stay true to what has served them well in the past.

“The major framework of the week is the same,” he told the Wigan Post. “I think we’re on a longer turnaround this week, so it is slightly different, but our training sessions are similar, not too different to what we’ve done all year.

"Obviously, there are more media commitments, so it makes sense to give the lads some shorter days and more time at home because obviously we’re in the hotel on Friday night.”

One of the more established traditions at Wigan is the decision to stay overnight in a hotel ahead of Challenge Cup finals or Grand Finals – a practice that has continued during Peet’s tenure.

“I’ve never known any different,” Peet said of the pre-match hotel stay. “When I was involved at Wigan previously, that’s what they always did, so it’s just something we’ve carried on.

"Staying over is something we’ve always done. It serves us well in terms of allowing the lads to concentrate on the game, get a sleep if they need one, use the facilities at the hotel and just relax.

"It also means we can have a shirt presentation on Friday evening and the lads can spend a little bit of time together on Saturday before the game.”

Peet might still be one of the youngest coaches in elite sport at just 41 – but he is in no way a novice, with the Wiganer having been involved with coaching for more than two decades.

Interestingly, when asked about nerves ahead of a final, Peet revealed that the pressure feels different – and in some ways, less intense – than during the regular campaign.

“Personally, it’s less so in a final week than it would be throughout the season,” Peet continued.

"You know there is a full stop at the end of the game, and you’re not going to have to worry about injuries and suspensions, and a lot of the time, that is where the nerves come.

"It’s just about getting the performance on the night. I think guiding the players through the week, making sure we don’t overdo it in terms of playing the game too early, get our preparation right and make sure we tap into the emotion at the right level.”

When it comes to Peet’s coaching ideology, it would be fair to say that his roots in youth development have helped shape the way he leads now at the highest level. Before taking the reins of the first-team, Peet spent years in the club’s famed youth system, an experience that helped him become the coach – and person – he is today.

“Working with juniors, the ambition is developing players, and you are judged on developing players, helping everyone get better and learning,” Peet said when asked about his high-performance mindset.

“I used to look sometimes at top squads and think the pressure and the results focus can take away – if you’re not careful – from making development and learning your priority, so maybe there is a bit of that, or maybe a bit of reading along the way, and I think it is an approach that serves us well.”

As Saturday’s Grand Final blockbuster against Hull KR at Old Trafford looms, Peet’s calm and collected approach is one that has already delivered seven trophies to the town – and could well see the Warriors lifting the Super League trophy once again come 8pm on Saturday night.

