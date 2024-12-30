Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rising Wigan Warriors star Jack Farrimond says he is ready to build on his memorable first senior season, competing with stars Harry Smith and Bevan French for a spot in the halves at the reigning champions.

Farrimond made eight appearances for the Cherry and Whites across the 2024 campaign, making his Super League debut in the capital with a 60-22 win over London Broncos in March.

He would later mark his first home appearance at the Brick Community Stadium with two tries against the same opponents, and also produced a moment of magic to cross the whitewash in the 20-0 victory over St Helens at Elland Road.

“Last year was a really good year for myself and the club,” Farrimond told Wigan Today.

Jack Farrimond enjoyed eight senior appearances for Wigan Warriors across 2024

“This year I just want to keep building and keep working hard and to see the next step that I can take; hopefully more appearances.

“It’s good competition, I’m sure Bevan and Harry enjoy the competition as well. It means they keep working hard and progressing their game as well, because as soon as there’s a chance, Matt Peet is not scared to give that. They like having me around biting at their heels.”

The teenager has been joined by five of his fellow academy products in Peet’s senior squad for 2025, with Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason and Kian McDermott all promoted.

All six featured in the Academy Grand Final victory over rivals Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium in September, with half-back Farrimond kicking seven points from the boot in the 15-12 triumph.

“I’ve played three or four years with those lads, coming through the scholarship and academy,” Farrimond said.

“They’re all really good lads, really good players and they’re all willing to work hard and the club has recognised that and rewarded them with first-team contracts.

“I played against them all at amateur level as well, so I’ve known them for quite a while.

“They’re all really eager to learn and progress, and if you ask any of them what their goals are this year, it’s to try to get their debut. They’ve all got really high hopes, and they’ll all deserve a shot this year.”