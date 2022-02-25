The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in Super League, and will play a key role for his side this season.

While he may have grown up being a rugby fan, in recent years he has found another sporting passion.

He said: “As a kid growing up I used to like Wigan rugby and wasn’t too into my football, but since I started playing and entered that professional environment, I found another love in sport.

Jack Welsby

“Wigan were the closest team to me, so that’s where it came from. You find that some Latics fans are also Saints fans so it’s not too bad. I just love watching football, because it’s totally

different to rugby at the end of the day.

“It’s good to get different views on sport and seeing a different way of life, so it’s interesting more than anything. It’s a good way to switch off.

“You’ve got to have a break from rugby because it’s your life at the end of the day. When people who work in an office come home, the last thing they want to do is go on a computer and look at spreadsheets.

“I’m the same, I don’t want to go home and switch on the tele and watch a game I’m not involved in.”