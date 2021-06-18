Jackson Hastings to play full-back for Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings

With Zak Hardaker suspended and Bevan French and Jai Field injured, Adrian Lam has turned to Hastings to fill the role against Hull KR tonight.

Oliver Gildart and Liam Marshall return for their first games of the year but Dom Mandredi (knee) and Morgan Smithies miss out with minor injuries.

Kick-off is 7.45pm and this is the first game fans have been allowed into the DW Stadium in 15 months.

Wigan: Hastings; Bibby, Isa, Gildart, Marshall; Leuluai, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Bateman, Farrell, Partington. Subs: Byrne, Havard, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul.