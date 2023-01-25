Jacob Douglas reflects on Wigan Warriors' pre-season victory over Whitehaven as he sets out his ambitions

The winger was among the academy and reserves players who overcame Whitehaven with a 22-14 win at the Recreation Ground.

Douglas, who went over for a try, admits the game was an eye-opener and hopes to be involved in Sunday’s game away to Barrow Raiders (K.O. 3pm).

He said: “It was tough, with the long drive and the conditions, but we had the coaches around us saying not to think about it and to stick to the basics because it’s the same old game.

Jacob Douglas scored in Wigan Warriors' pre-season victory over Whitehaven

“We had a tough first half, and got a bit of stick at the break, but we came back out and got the win in the end, so it was good.

“We definitely spoke about what was going wrong and what was going right, and what we could do to help ourselves in the game.

“The detail was very high and we took our chances.

“Our defence was also miles better in the second half as well, so that helped us to get the win.

“It was a very good test, especially for the younger lads who haven’t quite felt the physicality or the speed of it yet.

“It was a good chance for us to get a run out and test what we’ve been working on.

“It was a definite eye-opener for me because you’re up against much bigger bodies, so it was good to get that feel.

“I’ve come into the season with high confidence, and I want to progress even more, so I was glad to show that I can do it.

“I want to be a player that stays around at Wigan for a long time.

“Hopefully I will be selected in that Barrow game and will have another performance like I did against Whitehaven.”

Douglas says he is determined to give a good account of himself after signing his first senior contract with the Warriors.

“It’s good that I can prove myself,” he added.

“It’s good that I can show why I’m here and why I’ve got the number I’ve been given.

“I’ve worked hard to be in the position I’m in and I don’t discredit myself.

“I’m taking things week by week, because I don’t know what might happen yet, but we’ve got good coaching staff who will guide me through it.

“I’ve taken the long way round, but I’m glad that I’ve been able to prove why I’m here and I want to do more.

“I’m definitely observing Bevan (French), Abbas (Miski) and Marshy (Liam Marshall) a lot because they’re all very experienced.

“It’s good to learn from those lads and they go into a lot of detail when I ask, and watching their movements helps me a lot as well.

“When I first got the option to come here, I was straight in because it’s where I wanted to be.

“My mum and dad are very proud, they’ve helped me a lot, driving me from Oldham for two or three years.

“They’ve worked hard as well for me.

