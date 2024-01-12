Jai Field commits long-term future with new contract as Warriors boss lauds Super League star

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has praised star Jai Field following his new contract until at least the end of the 2027 Super League season.

Field, 26, made the move ahead of 2021 from Parramatta Eels and has gone on to enjoy 43 tries in 59 appearances in cherry and white, winning the 2022 Challenge Cup alongside last year’s League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy.

His current contract was due to expire at the end of 2024.

Head coach Peet has expressed his delight in retaining one of the competition’s most exciting talents, believing that he is an inspiration to up-and-coming players.

The 39 year-old coach said: “Everyone associated with the Wigan Warriors will know that this is an excellent move for the club.

“Jai works hard on his game, he is an outstanding player and is an important part of what we are building.

“Our fans love him and rightly so, he is exciting to watch and one of those players that will inspire future generations of rugby league players.

Jai Field has signed a new extended contract with the reigning Super League champions

"I look forward to building our working relationship and hopefully seeing Jai enjoying success both on and off the field.”

On his new deal, Field added: “I’m really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan. I'm very grateful that the club and the fans have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons. It really did make it an easy decision to extend.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here so far and I'm looking forward now.

"Hopefully, we are building towards something special with this group that the club and coaches have put together and that really excites me to be hanging around.”

Chief executive, Kris Radlinski commented: “Jai would be one of my favourite players to watch.

“I very often remind Matt Peet that we cannot take his excellence for granted. His skill level, speed, fitness and all-round ability are seriously impressive.

“I would say to Wigan fans to enjoy and cherish his ability as players like Jai do not come around very often.