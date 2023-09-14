News you can trust since 1853
Jai Field discusses the connectivity in the Wigan Warriors spine heading into the final weeks of the season

Jai Field hopes Wigan Warriors can continue to produce strong displays heading into the final weeks of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Jai FieldJai Field
Jai Field

Matty Peet’s side take on Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium on Friday, where they will be looking to follow up their 50-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

The Warriors have been able to name a settled spine throughout the last few months following a period of disruption through injury.

"It takes a little while to get a bit of continuity with the spine changing around a few times through injury,” Field explained.

"We’ve had an extended period now where we’ve all played together so it’s started to settle and a few performances have shown that.

“It can take a while for it to come together because it’s just repetition.

"Bevan (French) is playing in a new position, but he’s starting to find his form now.

"Harry (Smith) is really excelling in his role.

"It’s been really good in the last few weeks but we’ve still got to keep learning.

"Hopefully we can keep rolling.

"It’s good to perform well.

"It’s not just the spine, the forwards are doing a great job for us- I can’t fault anyone in that middle unit at the moment.

"It’s coming together at a nice time of the year, but we’re not looking too far ahead.

"We are just trying to perform each week, and getting on the training pitch together to gel a few things out.

"I’m enjoying myself. It was a shame to go down with a hamstring injury earlier in the year, but it’s been good to have a run of games and be out there.”

