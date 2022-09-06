Jai Field shares his gratitude to Wigan Warriors for sticking by him ahead of a transformative 12 months

The fullback missed the majority of his first year in England through injury, but has enjoyed an incredible 2022, which has seen him named in the Super League Dream Team.

Field states he is honoured to have received the recognition.

He said: “It's a real honour to make this team. There’s a lot of good fullbacks in the competition who it could've been, so I’m grateful I got the selection.

Jai Field was named at fullback in the Super League Dream Team

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To where I was 12 months ago, not playing footy at all, to turn it around and have the year I’ve had is pleasing.

“I want to thank the club for sticking by me, they’ve put a lot of faith and belief in me to play the way they knew I could. It’s gone a long way in how I’ve performed.

“You have aspirations and goals when you come and play in this comp, and because it didn’t really happen in year one, it has been good to tick that box.

“Without sounding too cocky, you’ve always got to have that self belief.

“The way the team plays free-flowing rugby really suits me, so credit has to go to the coaches for having faith in us all.”

Field says he’s proud of what the entire Wigan squad have managed to achieve throughout the campaign so far.

“There’s a lot of unsung heroes in our team,” he added.

“I know we’re the ones scoring tries and looking flashy, but we wouldn’t be able to do the things we do without the hard work before that. It’s the same in any great side.

“We reap the rewards, but a lot of people, who do a lot of good work, go unnoticed.

“It’s been nice to finish second in the table and be unbeaten at home, but we’re not getting carried away because the job’s not done yet.

“Finals footy can produce anything so we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.