Jake Bibby hopes to extend Wigan Warriors stay

Jake Bibby is top of the Super League tryscoring charts

The utility-back is one of nine senior players out of contract at the end of this year.

And while Jackson Hastings, Oliver Gildart (Wests) and Joe Bullock (Warrington) appear to have their future sorted, Bibby’s is up in the air.

He says he has yet to speak to club bosses about a new deal but indicated he would prefer to stay for 2022 and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Orrell St James junior, he was recruited from Salford at the end of 2019 and scored Wigan’s only try in last year’s Grand Final. He is currently top of the Super League tryscoring charts with eight.

“I’m really happy here at Wigan, it’s the ideal place for me,” said Bibby.

“I’ve grown up supporting Wigan, it’s five minutes down the road for me and I love Wigan to death.

“If they want to keep me they can keep me, but I’m only concentrating on what I can do for the team at the minute, and winning gold at the end of the year. Whatever comes, comes.”

Bibby’s form has helped Wigan to a perfect start in Super League which saw them move top of the table last weekend.

The 24-year-old hopes the England Knights selectors may take note, having dropped out of the mix in the last few months.

“The other talks I want to come are England, I missed out on the Knights, I was in last year and this year nobody has mentioned it to me,” he said. “With the form I’m in I don’t know understand why, but nothing has been said.”

Wigan face a stern test of their credentials on Saturday when they visit a Catalans side buoyed by beating St Helens.