Matty Peet’s side started the new Super League campaign on the end of a 27-18 loss against the Robins at Craven Park.

Wardle states the Warriors couldn’t gain enough momentum in the game, with errors ultimately proving costly.

“It was very frustrating,” he said.

Jake Wardle made his competitive debut for Wigan in the game against Hull KR

“You want to start the season off well, but they just managed the occasion better.

“The game was hyped up with a big atmosphere and a big crowd, and I don’t think we played with enough energy, so it was frustrating.

“Against Salford in pre-season there were quite a lot of positives to take from the game.

“We felt like we were on the front foot but against Hull KR we weren’t.

“It couldn’t gain any momentum.

“There were times when we were in front, and even when we were behind, we felt like we could get back into it.

“The opportunities were there to get the win but obviously we couldn’t turn it around.

“Our discipline and our errors weren't the best, so hopefully we can fix those up, because without those it would’ve been a different game.

“We went into the game confident but I don’t think we played with enough energy.

“I don’t know what that was down to because everyone felt good going into it.”

Wardle says the Warriors will work hard this week in order to put things right against Wakefield Trinity, who they welcome to the DW Stadium on Friday night in their first home game of the campaign (K.O. 8pm).

“We just need to stick together,” he added.

“It’s only round one, there is still a long season ahead.

“For us it’s about training well this week and trying to redeem ourselves on Friday.

“When you’re at a club like Wigan you expect to win pretty much every game, so we want people to come down and make our home matches a place where teams don’t want to travel to.