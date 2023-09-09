News you can trust since 1853
Jake Wardle scores hat-trick as Wigan Warriors overcome Leeds Rhinos to reclaim top spot in the Super League table

Jake Wardle went over for a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors reclaimed top spot in the Super League table with a 50-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Matty Peet’s side had briefly lost their place in the ladder following wins for Catalans Dragons and St Helens on Friday night, but were able to continue their current good run of form at Headingley to move back above their rivals on points difference in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield.

Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Warriors sit in a strong position, with their form continuing to improve.

The first threatening moment of the match came the way of the home side.

Wigan Warriors overcame Leeds Rhinos at HeadingleyWigan Warriors overcame Leeds Rhinos at Headingley
Wigan Warriors overcame Leeds Rhinos at Headingley
David Fusitu’a did well to palm the ball back inside from the wing, but Harry Newman was unable to collect and make a run towards the Wigan line from short-range.

More misfortune soon followed for the centre.

After picking up a loose ball on the halfway line, he sprinted clear to go over; only for the video referee to chalk the try off following a knock on in the build-up.

It was the Warriors who ended up celebrating the opener, with Wardle collecting a kick in the air to give Peet’s side a 6-0 lead.

Just after the midway point of the first half, Wigan doubled their lead.

Jai Field leapt on a loose ball in Leeds’ try area, and after a lengthy check, it was given by the video ref.

Ahead of half time, Marshall added his name to the scoresheet, while Warlde claimed his second, to extend the Warriors’ advantage to 22-0.

It was more of the same following the restart.

Kai Pearce-Paul did well to block a kick from the Rhinos, with Morgan Smithies reacting quickly to pick up the loose ball, before releasing the second-rower, who made his way to the try-line.

Just after the hour mark, Wardle completed his hat-trick- courtesy of a superb dummy to open up a gap in the Leeds line.

In the final 10 minutes, Abbas Miski claimed his 22nd try of the season, before Liam Farrell and Patrick Mago rounded off the 50-0 win.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Sam Powell, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree.

18th man: Joe Shorrocks.

