Jake Wardle scores hat-trick as Wigan Warriors overcome Leeds Rhinos to reclaim top spot in the Super League table

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matty Peet’s side had briefly lost their place in the ladder following wins for Catalans Dragons and St Helens on Friday night, but were able to continue their current good run of form at Headingley to move back above their rivals on points difference in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield.

Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Warriors sit in a strong position, with their form continuing to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first threatening moment of the match came the way of the home side.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors overcame Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

David Fusitu’a did well to palm the ball back inside from the wing, but Harry Newman was unable to collect and make a run towards the Wigan line from short-range.

More misfortune soon followed for the centre.

After picking up a loose ball on the halfway line, he sprinted clear to go over; only for the video referee to chalk the try off following a knock on in the build-up.

It was the Warriors who ended up celebrating the opener, with Wardle collecting a kick in the air to give Peet’s side a 6-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the midway point of the first half, Wigan doubled their lead.

Jai Field leapt on a loose ball in Leeds’ try area, and after a lengthy check, it was given by the video ref.

Ahead of half time, Marshall added his name to the scoresheet, while Warlde claimed his second, to extend the Warriors’ advantage to 22-0.

It was more of the same following the restart.

Kai Pearce-Paul did well to block a kick from the Rhinos, with Morgan Smithies reacting quickly to pick up the loose ball, before releasing the second-rower, who made his way to the try-line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the hour mark, Wardle completed his hat-trick- courtesy of a superb dummy to open up a gap in the Leeds line.

In the final 10 minutes, Abbas Miski claimed his 22nd try of the season, before Liam Farrell and Patrick Mago rounded off the 50-0 win.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Sam Powell, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree.