Wigan Warriors: Jamie Peacock impressed with the performances of Kai Pearce-Paul
Wigan Warriors’ Kai Pearce-Paul has caught the eye of former England captain Jamie Peacock.
The 21-year-old has impressed the ex-Leeds Rhinos man with his displays so far this season.
Peacock believes the youngster has a big future ahead of him.
He said: "Given his size and physique and the way he plays the game, he could have a long and successful career at the top.”
"He's a long way off yet but he's certainly got the potential. He's been impressive this year.
"He's going to be quite a devastating back rower once he gets two or three seasons under his belt. His attitude has been quite outstanding."
Peacock also praised the performances of St Helens’ Jack Welsby, and has tipped him for a place in Shaun Wane’s squad.
“Jack Welsby is a great player who needs to be in your 17 in the World Cup just for that utility value he brings from the bench,” he added.
