Jason Robinson says Wigan Warriors have the chance to create some more magical moments

Matty Peet’s side face Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Robinson won the competition on three occasions during his time with Wigan, and says it’s great to be part of that history.

He said: “When you think about Wigan and their history, the Challenge Cup will always be there with those fantastic players who have come before and done fantastic things.

Jason Robinson celebrates scoring in the 1995 final

“You want to carry on that tradition and be part of that history. There’s something special about it.

“Obviously it’s not at Wembley this time, but that gives them the opportunity to do something nobody has ever done before, and that’s playing rugby league at Tottenham.

“The stadium itself is amazing, I’ve been there before. It’s like an American Football stadium, and whoever goes down there will have a fantastic time. It’ll be great for the town to go down.

“It’s going to be a real special occasion, and sometimes you want to be the first to do something, but winning is all that matters and hopefully they bring the trophy back up the M6.

“The boys will see this as a great chance to continue the tradition. They can create some more magical moments that the fans can look at for years to come.

“Being in finals is great but winning them is the real thing. Wigan need to make sure they go out and play. It’ll be a tough game but it’s certainly one they can win.

“From a player's point of view, you want to leave your mark. Lots of players will want to have their own Martin Offiah moment.”

Robinson says the players will feel a range of emotions before taking to the field.

“There will be a lot of nerves but also a lot of excitement,” he added.

“They will have family and friends going down to support them, and they will just want to make sure they have a good day.