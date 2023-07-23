News you can trust since 1853
Joe Shorrocks sent off in Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR

Joe Shorrocks has been shown a red card in Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR at Headingley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 18:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 18:31 BST

Moments after the restart, the second-rower, who had only just come on for Willie Isa, was sent off.

The decision was made after Shorrocks made contact with the head of Mikey Lewis using his shoulder.

Reacting to the sending off on Twitter, Sam Tomkins wrote: “Red card. Madness.”

Joe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KRJoe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KR
Fans also agreed with the former Wigan fullback, with one stating: “Game gone soft, poor decision that.”

Another added: “Very harsh red that.”

A third wrote: “Not even a yellow, nevermind a red.”

