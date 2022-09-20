John Bateman among six Wigan Warriors players named in the England Knights squad

The 28-year-old is currently awaiting to discover the length of a significant suspension, following his red card in last week’s play-off semi-final.

After being handed a Grade D charge for a striking offence, after a late hit on Aidan Sezer, he will now face a three to five match ban.

This means he would be unable to feature for the Knights, but his inclusion in their squad could see him run down his suspension ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

John Bateman has been included in the England Knights squad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week before England’s opening group game against Samoa at St James’ Park, they face Fiji in a warm-up match at Salford Red Devils’ AJ Bell Stadium, which would also count towards Bateman’s ban.