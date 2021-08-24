John Bateman wins appeal against ban

John Bateman

He had been charged with a Grade A offence of disputing the decision of the referee in their recent defeat to St Helens - for which he was sinbinned.

Bateman had originally been handed a one-match penalty notice by the Match Review Panel.

But he pleaded Not Guilty to the offence and an Independent Tribunal tonight found Bateman not guilty.