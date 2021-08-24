John Bateman wins appeal against ban
Wigan received a timely boost ahead of tomorrow's home clash with Leeds after John Bateman was cleared to play.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 8:06 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 8:10 pm
He had been charged with a Grade A offence of disputing the decision of the referee in their recent defeat to St Helens - for which he was sinbinned.
Bateman had originally been handed a one-match penalty notice by the Match Review Panel.
But he pleaded Not Guilty to the offence and an Independent Tribunal tonight found Bateman not guilty.
