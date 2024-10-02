Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky Sports pundit and former Super League forward Jon Wilkin has questioned the process behind the Man of Steel selection, believing a handful of players have been unlucky not to make this year’s shortlist – insisting one star man is above the competition.

Warrington Wolves full-back Matt Dufty, Hull KR star Mikey Lewis and Salford Red Devils veteran Marc Sneyd are the three players up for the prestigious award this year.

It means reigning Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Bevan French will lose his title, with the new winner to be announced at the annual rugby league awards night next Tuesday (October 8) in Leeds.

Jon Wilkin has had his say on this year's Man of Steel shortlist

Wilkin was a guest on Sky Sports’ Rugby League Verdict to discuss this year’s shortlist, and while praising the trio up for the award, the ex-Super League forward shared his views on the process - and believes England captain George Williams has been leading the competition as the best player in 2024.

A panel of former players award points to the outstanding three performers in every Super League fixture to decide the winner - the same panel who selected the 2024 Betfred Super League Dream Team.

Wilkin told presenter Jenna Brooks: “There’s a lot of players who are unlucky, I think. I’ve watched Elliot Minchella probably produce one of the best seasons for a loose forward that I’ve seen in some time.

“I find it quite strange that there’s nobody from Wigan in there when they’ve pretty much dominated everything and they’re at the top; you'd say Jake Wardle and Harry Smith were a shout.

“But it’s the main man, if Man of Steel should be anything, it should be given to the best player and I think that’s George Williams. And by some way at the minute.

“Certainly three fantastic candidates, but there is a wider conversation about who is the best player in the competition.”