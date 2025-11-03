Nathan Cleary (left) and Josh Addo-Carr (right) celebrate Australia's victory over England at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Australia winger Josh Addo-Carr insists pulling on the Kangaroos jersey always brings out the best in players after they went into an unassailable 2-0 lead over England in rugby league’s Ashes.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australia followed up their first Test victory at Wembley with a hard-fought 14-4 win seven days later at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium against a vastly improved England side who were on top for much of the first half.

Australia defended strongly before flexing their muscles in attack with two tries in five minutes from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addo-Carr is one of the more senior figures in the Australia camp at 30 years old and with more than 200 NRL games under his belt.

The winger has played in 15 State of Origin matches, and Saturday’s game was his ninth Test match in the Green and Gold.

He says Australia have the best in the business after limiting England to just one try over the first two Tests so far.

“Scrambling for each other is the most important thing – we know we can score points,” said Addo-Carr. “They scored one try last week, and we were disappointed with that, so to keep them to no tries this week was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still have one more game to go and need to try and prepare the very best we can and hopefully give it a whitewash. It’s going to be a tough game next week.

“We knew it was going to be a hostile environment, but the boys dug deep and stuck to the process when the pressure was on us, and we got the result.

“We got the best players in the world, and Kevin (Walters) reminds us of that. But our connection from the start of the camp to now shows how close we are as a group.

“They (England) are a tough side. We didn’t get everything right, but our scramble in defence was the biggest standout for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the pinnacle of rugby league. Origin is massive, but when you put the Kangaroos jersey on, you’re playing with the best players in the world, the best player in your position in the world.”

England skipper George Williams could not hide his frustration after they failed to keep the Ashes alive in the first series in 22 years between the sides.

He admitted England needs to restore pride in the jersey with a win in the third Test at Headingley on Saturday.

“We’re going to try and get some pride back, we don’t want to be embarrassed 3-0,” Williams admitted post-match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We talked a lot about this series and have improved so much, so hopefully we can get one on the board.

“Gutted. We came in to save the series, so we haven’t done that. A lot of lads are deflated in there, but we gave it our all.

“Save the embarrassment of a 3-0 beating, so there is a lot riding on it, a massive event in this country, so we have to get some pride back in the jersey.”